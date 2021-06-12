Ration for June to be distributed manually

New Delhi: Amid a tussle between the Centre and the city government over doorstep ration delivery, the Delhi food department has directed fair price shops, barring those in Seemapuri, to distribute rations for the month of June among public distribution system beneficiaries manually.

The distribution of rations began on Friday.

In an order issued on Thursday, the office of the commissioner of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs said, "The distribution of SFAs (specified food articles) for the month of June, 2021 is to be done manually at all FPSs except Circle-63 (Seemapuri)."

The distribution of rations in Circle-63 (Seemapuri) is to be done only through e-PoS under the National Food Security Act in accordance with the guidelines of the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme to be issued by the policy branch, it said.

The rations will be provided free.