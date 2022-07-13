Rains give respite from sultry weather, cause waterlogging

New Delhi: Commuters on Tuesday witnessed heavy traffic jams in various parts of the national capital due to waterlogging caused by rain. Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts, including Burari, Jasola, Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar. Waterlogging also hampered the traffic flow in central Delhi.



In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert, As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Office-goers reported traffic snarls at important junctures like Akshardham, GTB Nagar, ITO, Burari, Sardar Patel Marg among others. A commuter, Ankit Sharma said, "Normally it takes me 35 minutes to reach my office from Indirapuram. However, owing to the rain, it took me more than an hour this morning. I got stuck in traffic just as I crossed the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. From there, the traffic moved at snail's pace until Akshardham."

Due to rains, total 19 complaints related to tree falling were reported in the capital from places like Rajouri Garden, west Punjabi bagh, Ashok Nagar, Dwarka, Jangpura, Nehru Nagar, Anand Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, CR Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Karol Bagh, Pahadganj, Sabzi Mandi, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri and Kingsway Camp.

According to the IMD data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.