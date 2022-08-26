Rain water harvesting systems have been installed at 150 parks: MCD

New Delhi: Rain water harvesting systems have been installed at 150 parks under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by converting defunct tubewells to curb water scarcity, officials said on Thursday.



MCD has identified 258 parks under this project and a budget of Rs 41 lakh was allocated for it, it said in a statement.

The civic body is committed to work for the public by maximising use of its available resources. These rain water harvesting systems have been installed by converting defunct tubewells, at an expense of Rs 15,000 per system.

Apart from this 40 mm, 20mm and 10-mm granules have been put in the pits, so that the water will filter properly, the MCD said.

Water crisis is a global problem for which integrated efforts are required at all levels with responsibility and dedication. Indiscriminate exploitation of ground water has resulted in depleting ground water level and causing severe

water crisis. Working in this direction, the MCD has installed a rain water harvesting system in its various parks so that it can contribute towards resolving this problem to some extent, it said.

The work has been completed at 150 parks and the installation of the remaining 108 water harvesting systems are expected to be completed in two weeks, officials said.