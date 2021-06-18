Rain brings respite from heat

New Delhi: A short spell of rain lashed several parts of the national Capital on Thursday providing respite from the hot weather to the residents.



The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below season's average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent.

The weather man has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Friday.

Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 108.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15; 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.