Rain and waterlogging force postponement of govt event
New Delhi: Waterlogging played spoilsport for a Delhi government event which was going to witness school students forming the layout of the "world's largest tricolour".
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that thousands of children will come together seeking to create a world record of making the largest layout of the tricolour on August 4.
The event was scheduled to be held at Burari Ground but it got postponed due to
waterlogging at the venue. The chief minister was supposed to attend the event.
"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, Delhi's children were going to form the largest tricolour today. But due to flooding of Burari Ground due to rainwater, this programme is currently being postponed. Yesterday, our children also did a wonderful rehearsal
for it," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
According to an official, around 50,000 children from Delhi government schools were likely to participate in the event.
Meanwhile, parts of the national Capital witnessed rains on Thursday afternoon bringing a slight respite from the warm and humid weather.
The weather office predicted more rains in next two days.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak4 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor4 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
'ED summons during Parl session to intimidate Congress'4 Aug 2022 7:55 PM GMT
Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 84 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT
SC asks EC not to take precipitate action for now on Shinde camp plea4 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT