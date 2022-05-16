PWD labourer dies, 2 injured after portion of sewer collapses

new delhi: A 55-year-old labourer died while two others suffered injuries on Sunday after a portion of the sewer they had entered into collapsed, police said.



The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar while those injured were Pankaj (26) and Jitender (35). All three men were working for the public works department, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the Hauz Khas police station received a call about a medico-legal case from the AIIMS trauma centre at 5.47 pm. Kumar was declared dead at the hospital while the two injured were receiving treatment.

Pankaj and Jitender were not found fit for a statement, she said.

"On inquiry, it was found they were working in front of Niti Bagh in August Kranti Marg and had entered into the sewer for cleaning. During the process, a portion of the sewer fell on them," the officer said. The DCP said a case has been registered under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has and that further investigation is underway.