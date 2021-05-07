Pvt ambulance fares capped at Rs 1.5K-4K

New Delhi: Amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Thursday fixed charges levied by private ambulance services in the range of Rs 1,500- Rs 4,000, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warning strict action against violators.

In an order issued by special secretary and director of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), charges of patient transport ambulances (PTA), basic life support ambulances (BLS) and advanced life support (ALS) ambulances, have been capped.

For each type of ambulance service, the maximum charges will include oxygen, all ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitization, driver, emergency medical technician and doctor, stated the order.

The maximum charge for PTA will be Rs 1,500 per call for up to 10 kilometres, followed by Rs 1,00 per extra kilometres, it said.

For the BLS category, the maximum charge will be Rs 2,000 per call for up to 10 kilometres followed by Rs 100 per extra kilometres, said the order.

The maximum charge of ATS will be Rs 4,000 for up to 10 kilometres and Rs 100 per extra kilometre, it added.

"It has come to notice that some private ambulance drivers, service providers are charging exorbitant rates in Delhi during the COVID 19 pandemic for transporting patients which is a matter of serious concern," read the order. The CATS provides 24X7 free ambulance service in Delhi through a single toll free number 102.