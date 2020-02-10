Pushed and shoved, Gargi students narrate fest ordeal, stage protest

New Delhi: Delhi University's all-women Gargi College students on Monday protested against the mass molestation they had to face on Thursday during the college fest, which have left many traumatised.



Narrating their ordeal, a student of the college said, "There are two gates of the college, one was meant for boys to enter, the other for girls. However, a lot of men somehow managed to enter the premises. They also jumped through the walls. All of them were drunk. They pushed and shoved me. It was so brutal that I was thrown on one of my teachers. Another student said that she felt uncomfortable as many men tried to create a nuisance during the concert.

"The police were at the gates, so were the bouncers, but they were busy with the celebrity who had come for the concert. Our college is a safe space but that day, I felt the most unsafe," said a first-year student.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the case. The investigators will probe how groups of unruly, drunk men got the entry in the college on the day of the incident.

According to Delhi Police investigators, college administration had control over the entry. "We have not questioned anyone yet but we spoke to the principal and sought relevant case information from the college administration to help with our probe," an officer said.

The officer added that they are trying to find out how outsiders managed to enter the campus as it is the administrative responsibility to reveal on what basis outsiders came in. "We now know that students attending the festival were issued passes to enter the campus but what we are trying to figure out is who all used these passes to come inside," the officer said.

The incident has created an uproar, with National Commission for Women (NCW) visiting the campus.

Taking cognizance of the situation a team of NCW visited the college campus.

Taking to Twitter Rekha Sharma Chairperson of NCW said, "Team of NCW met students and student representatives separately. Girls said on that day, ie February 6, the last day of their festival had a performance by a professional Bollywood singer and entry was only through passes."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal also visited the campus and talked to several students inside the campus and while condemning the whole incident said, "It is very shameful to have such an incident in such a prestigious university of the country. Both the police and the college administration were present on the spot when the incident took place but no seriousness was shown from their side. In view of the seriousness of the case, we have issued summons to the police and the college. We demand immediate action and criminals should be arrested as soon as possible."