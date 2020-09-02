'Provide complete chargesheet to Pinjra Tod member once filed'

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to provide the entire chargesheet, once it is filed, to Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, who is facing allegations in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots in February this year.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed the police to also provide the women's collective member - JNU student Natasha Narwal - all the statements, including those of protected witnesses, that it was relying upon. The statements of the protected witnesses can be suitably redacted to protect their identity, the court said, noting that a statement to this effect was made earlier by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was representing the police.

The court also noted that the police have assured it will file the charge sheet on or before September 17. The order came after Narwal's counsel said that her bail application was being withdrawn from the high court and it will be moved before the appropriate trial court after the filing of the charge sheet.

"The application is dismissed as withdrawn," the court said. On Monday, August 31, the high court had asked Narwal to consider if she wishes her bail application to be heard after two weeks when a charge sheet is likely to be filed in the case against her. The high court had said that after filing of the chargesheet before the concerned trial court, the bail plea can be filed there.

Narwal, who was arrested in May, had challenged a trial court's order denying her bail. She is an accused in three cases under various sections of the IPC and UAPA.

As far as this petitioner (Narwal) is concerned, a chargesheet will be filed within the time given then you will have the entire material with you which this court has with it right now. We are of the prima facie view that there is evidence against you, the judge had orally said during the hearing on Monday, while adding that he had perused 20 per cent of the case diary.