Protesters stopped from marching towards Jantar Mantar in farmers' support

New Delhi: A Citizens March was called on Wednesday by left organisations to protest in solidarity with the farmers who have been sitting in protest at various border. The protest also called upon the release of political prisoners like Nodeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar.



The march which was to start from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar was stopped by Delhi Police stating COVID as the reason. "Due to the pandemic any social gathering or protest of any kind is not allowed," the police was heard saying.

When the protesters reached, the barricades were pushed back by the security forces so violently that they sat down on the road in protest. "This is the last thread of democracy and we need to save it. We are looking at how this government has brought down everything. Farmers have been sitting on the street for years and even now they have placed barricades to stop peaceful protesters from moving forward. This is the last brim of democracy and our last resort," Promila a resident of Delhi who had come to join the protest said.

The call was given by student organisations like AISA, SFI, DKYS, ANHAD among other organisations. Mandi House also witnessed heavy police deployment and water cannon in place.

After the force was used, the protesters decided not to move forward and sit on the roads, therefore blocking the traffic. By evening as many protesters left a few students stood on the roads holding placards when the police started pushing them. "They are so scared of peaceful protesters. They are telling us that we are blocking the roads but what about their buses and barricades? It is them who are blocking the roads," Harpreet, a student from Delhi University who had joined the protest, said.

The protesters drew graffiti on the roads and raised slogans.