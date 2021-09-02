'Proposal to hand over North MCD-run hosps to Centre referred back'

New Delhi: A proposal to hand over six hospitals run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to the Centre was on Wednesday "referred back" to the executive wing of the civic body by its standing committee, officials said.



During the proceedings of the NDMC panel, a proposal to bring a policy of licence for pet shops was also referred back, they said.

The NDMC-run hospitals are Hindu Rao Hospital and medical college, Rajen Babu TB Hospital, Maharashi Valmiki Infections Disease Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Ram Balak Child

Hospital.

The proposal had come from the executive wing of the civic body, and in the wake of the recent strong observations by the Delhi High Court in connection with several employees appealing to the NDMC to release their due salaries.

The cash-strapped NDMC has been reeling under a financial crisis for the last several years.

"Both the proposals, handing over of the six hospitals, and the licence policy for pet shops, were referred back to the executive wing by the Standing Commitee of the NDMC," the panel's head Jogi Ram Jain said.

Sources said the two proposals can be brought again after revision of the modalities.

A proposal to develop an area near the Dangal Maidan in old Delhi as a residential-cum-commercial property was "postponed" by the NDMC panel, Jain said.

However, the standing committee approved a proposal to revise the norms for registration of rickshaws used for commercial purposes and not for ferrying riders.

"The registration of such rickshaws used for commercial purposes are valid for three years. The proposal revised the period to five years, with a nominal fee of Rs 50 per year, for their ease," Jain said.

The proposal will now await approval of the NDMC House.

At present, no licence is required for running pet shops. But, as per the proposal, every per shop owner will have to own a licence first and display it prominently in their

shops.

Also, a certificate of valid registration from Delhi Animal Welfare Board shall be a prerequisite for grant of new pet shop licence, and subsequent annual renewal, as per the proposal.

The issue of waterlogging in several areas of the city due to heavy showers in the past few days, also became a topic of heated discussion during the panel's meet on

Tuesday.

Members of the BJP-led NDMC sought to blame the AAP-ruled Delhi government for the civic woes, alleging big drains under the jurisdiction of the PWD were not cleaned properly leading to waterlogging, a charge rejected by AAP members, who blamed the civic body's inefficiency as the factor behind it.