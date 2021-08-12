Proposal to erect an entry gate at Tikri gets approval from DUAC

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has given approval to a proposal to erect an entry gate at the Tikri border and beautify a 200-metre stretch at the entry point, government officials said on Wednesday.



The proposal to erect entry gates and provide aesthetic delight to commuters entering Delhi was prepared in December 2018 by the Tourism Department and later it was announced in the 2018-19 budget presentations by the government.

The entire project has been divided in two phases in which 12 major entry points will be beautified, the officials said, adding that an expenditure of Rs 25 crore is likely to be incurred on this.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) said the aim of the project is to showcase Delhi's heritage and beauty in a way that people can witness the glory of the city when they enter the national capital.

A senior DTTDC official said in the first phase, the entry gates will be erected at five locations, including Tikri Kalan, Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Kapashera border and Ghazipur border. Remaining border points such as Singhu, Badarpur, among others will be taken up in the second phase.

He said for now, the approval has been given only for Tikri Kalan and the department will start the similar process for other locations also.

The official said priority will be given to border points on PWD roads that include Apsara border and Kapashera border.

"DUAC approval has been received for construction of an entry gate at the Tikri border and beautification of the 200-metre stretch. For other four locations, the consultant has been asked for necessary action," he told.

Another DTTDC official said the file will now be sent to the government for final approval.

The beautification of the road stretch will include depiction of Delhi's history, cultural heritage and its evolution over the years, he said, adding that historical monuments like India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan will be showcased through sculptures along the stretch at border points.

LED screens displaying temperature and pollution level will be installed along the road. Sculptures and decorative plants will also be installed near the entry gates to make it aesthetically appealing, the official said.