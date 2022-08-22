Promote more cultural events at Vasant Udyan: L-G to DDA

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed officials of the Delhi Development Authority to facilitate and promote more cultural events at its sprawling Vasant Udyan in south Delhi.



Saxena visited the 43-acre park in Vasant Vihar on Saturday and took stock of the development work being done there, officials said.

"Visited Vasant Udyan — Bagh e Bahar. Directed officials to facilitate and promote more cultural events in the park & encourage local artists to perform there without charging any fee. @official_dda has done a remarkable job of developing & maintaining the park," the LG tweeted.

A senior official of the DDA said, before 2018, the park was in shambles with weed overgrowth. "In 2018-2019, work was done to revamp it and by 2020 it was opened to the public again. The park which also has a monument — Bara Lao ka Gumbad — maintained by the ASI, is a very attractive destination in the city. There is also an an old well in the park," he said.

The park has landscaped design, an amphitheatre and a performing area for artistes.

"We charge Rs 5,000 for hiring the facility for one-and-a-half day, but the performing area is free for artistes," he said.

Saxena asked officials to organise more cultural events in the amphitheatre of the park, and local artistes be encouraged to perform there. He directed DDA does officials to not charge artists for using the facilities.

"Vasant Udyan park at Vasant Vihar also known as Bagh-e-Bahar, is a prestigious park of DDA with all the modern facilities. The redevelopment work of the park was completed in the year 2020. The park was selected for exhibiting at India Pavilion, London Biennale 2021, which is a global gathering of the world's most ambitious and imaginative designers, curators and design institutes," the DDA said in a statement.

Spread over 43.17 acres, the park has facilities like children play area with equipments, open gym, pop up irrigation system, public convenience, different types of lights, including garden lantern, among others. For better security of the people, it is equipped with CCTVs cameras, it said.

Witnessing the historical references that had been incorporated in the landscape design of the green area, Saxena directed officials to explore replicating the same in other parks that had heritage structures.