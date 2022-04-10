Private vax centres gear up for exercise

New Delhi: With the Centre announcing the roll-out of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, doctors at private vaccination centres in Delhi on Saturday said they are all prepared for the exercise and that the third shot will provide "stronger protection" against the coronavirus.



The Union Health Ministry had on Friday announced that precaution dose will be available at private vaccination centres from April 10 for all aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctors and administrators at several leading private hospitals in Delhi asserted that they are all set to administer the booster shot to people.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthcare, said, "We have been at the forefront, among private healthcare players, in administering Covid vaccines. With the government allowing the third dose, we are fully prepared to extend our support and carry it out."

"Vaccination centres at our hospitals are ready to administer the booster doses. We welcome this move as it will provide stronger protection against Covid," he said.

Dr Bishnu Pangrahi, group head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare, said the government's decision to make the precaution dose available for all adults has come at the right time as many countries are again witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Looking at how a lot of countries are again witnessing a new virulent wave and with the emergence of new Covid variants, I think it is a step taken in the right direction at the right time and would like to congratulate the government on this.