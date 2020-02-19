Prepare roadmap to implement 10 guarantees: CM tells officials

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting of all Cabinet Ministers, secretaries and heads of departments (HoDs) to discuss the implementation of the '10 guarantees' that were made by him during the election to the people of Delhi.



He directed all HoDs to prepare a detailed roadmap to fulfill the promises in the "Guarantee Card" within one week and provide an estimate for the Budget required to implement the promises.

Kejriwal said, "The new government has already started its processes following the oath ceremony, at a faster pace without wasting much time. We have started working towards the development of Delhi, and I hope that we will work at a much faster pace than our tenure of the last five years. All the Cabinet Ministers have started operating from the offices, and the portfolios of the Ministers remain the same except one or two minor modifications. I have been consistently asked as to why I did not keep any department with me. I did not have any department with me during the last tenure as well except the Delhi Jal Board. It is much easier to monitor the functioning of all the departments than handling any particular department. I believe it is the responsibility of the CM to overlook the performance of all the ministers and the operations of their departments."

"A very significant meeting was held today, where I met all the ministers, secretaries and heads of all the departments, to have a detailed discussion on each of the 10 guarantees of our manifesto," said the CM.

The plan will contain the timeline as well as the budget or monetary requirements for the fulfillment of the guarantees concerning their departments. The plan will also have set milestones of the execution of work, to assess the fulfillment of plans in the stipulated timelines. After one week, separate meetings will be held with each of these departments every week, where they will hold presentations notifying their requirements. The budget allocation on these guarantees will be announced during the announcement of

the budget for this financial year in the Delhi Assembly, the CM said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the Delhi Assembly session will be held from February 24 to 26. He added that all the free schemes from his previous tenure will continue for the next five years.