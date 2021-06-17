Pre-monsoon showers in national capital

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital received light to moderate pre-monsoon rains Thursday.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi (ITO, Rajeev chauk, President House, India Gate, Budha Jayanti Park) Baraut, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Kithor, Narora, Debai," tweeted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the maximum temprature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 100.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday were 26.2 degrees and 34.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.