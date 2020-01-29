Pollution becomes major issue ahead of elections

New Delhi: This election season, the issue of pollution has come out as one of the major issues by all major political parties. From Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this election, both parties have promised better air quality in their poll promises. If experts are to be believed pollution will be one of the major factors that parties will be focussing on.



"Besides school and health, pollution is one major factor that parties should follow on these elections," said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Dwarka.

He said no matter what the political inclination of the people, political leaders need to realize how serious the environmental issue is.

The national Capital has been witnessing toxic air pollutants since October with Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 500 in some instances. As BJP MP from East Delhi implemented its first air purifier in Lajpat Nagar, party candidate from Greater Kailash constituency also named air pollution has a major issue.

"Pollution is a major issue. Every area should have its kacha area covered with pakka tiles. A collective effort will make a difference," Shika Rai BJP candidate from Greater Kailash told Millennium Post.

With people and the government spending loads of money on air purifiers, political parties need to focus on a long term solution.

Even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implemented the odd-even scheme, environmental experts feel national Capital needs a long term solution.

On the other hand, Kejriwal promised people that cleaning the Yamuna river would be one of his top priorities if AAP forms government in the national capital again. "We will clean the Yamuna river. I will make you all take a dip in the Yamuna river. Five years from now, ahead of the next elections, I will also join you and we will go take a dip in Yamuna river," he said at a public rally recently.

Dirty water of Yamuna has been a major issue in the national Capital, with the 22 kilometre stretch of the river in the city, which is merely 2 percent of the whole river, contributes to about 76 percent of the water pollution, according to a 2018 report by NGT's Yamuna Monitoring Committee.