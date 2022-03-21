Police book M3M India in cheating case of Rs 450 cr

New Delhi: Two months after it accused a Delhi-based real estate developer, Gurugram-based M3M India, has now been booked in an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing — relating to allegations that the accused had purportedly cheated Delhi-based MGF Developments Limited of Rs 450 crore.



The case in Delhi pertains to a 31.06-acre plot of land in Gurugram, which MGF claims was given to them by M3M after making "false representations". The case was registered based on the detailed complaint submitted by an MGF official, who added that the complainant company had never received possession of the land.

In the FIR, the complainant said that the accused approached their company first in 2016, following which top officials of both companies met in Delhi's Leela Hotel. The complainant company alleged that it was at this meeting that false promises were made, adding that the accused company and officials then gave them post-dated cheques to them.

In 2021, M3M India went ahead to apply for a licence for the said land under Gurugram's New Integrated Licencing Policy, the complainant said, adding that M3M India continued to retain the property "illegally" and "partitioned it".

"M3M India Private Ltd who are the direct and immediate beneficiaries of the fraudulent transactions and have deliberately failed to pay the due amounts while retaining the possession of the subject property…accused…have illegally partitioned the subject property and sought licenses from concerned public authorities on the bases of forged and fabricated documents causing wrongful loss," the complaint with the FIR said, with the FIR registered under sections of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy.

Significantly, when asked, sources in the Gurugram administration have said that the two companies are rivals and have accused each other of cheating the other. He added that the agencies in the city are cooperating with all probes.

Keeping with this, it was reported that two months ago, M3M India had submitted a complaint, on which the Gurugram Police had registered an FIR against MGF, for allegedly cheating the former of Rs 88 crore. The allegation was that the two had agreed to develop and residential and commercial project for MGF in 2016 but that MGF had sold the land to another party using "forged documents".

"MGF company is accused of defrauding M3M company for an amount of Rs 88 crore in lieu of a collaboration agreement relating to 07 acres of land situated at Kherki Daula, Gurgaon. M3M company has already launched proceedings against MGF and its directors. The accused is absconding and is out of the country just to evade his arrest. He has already misappropriated Rs 88,00,00,000 and has got the present FIR lodged at Delhi EOW in complete collusion and influence. As a matter of fact, the investigation regarding the subject matter is already conducted by the Gurgaon police… Secondly, EMAAR Group has openly stated in their duly sworn affidavit before Honourable High Court of Punjab & Haryana that the land in question belongs to them and the MGF group has no right over the said property and in such circumstances, it becomes apparently clear that the MGF company is only trying to blackmail M3M company. The directors of M3M have been wrongly implicated…" M3M's legal team is reported to have said.