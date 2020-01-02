PM-UDAY scheme being implemented by DDA on top priority

New Delhi: The PM-UDAY scheme to confer ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) "on top priority", officials said.

Under the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister - Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana), a portal has been developed mainly for two purposes, registration of residents and filing application for conferment of rights in unauthorised colonies.

The portal has been developed for finalising the boundaries by inviting any comment or feedback from the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of these unauthorised colonies on the boundary maps uploaded on the DDA website, the urban body said in a statement. "The scheme is being implemented by the DDA on top priority," it said.

For facilitation of residents of unauthorised colonies, the DDA has opened up help desks spread across Delhi.