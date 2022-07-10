Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 27.5 deg C
New Delhi: It was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 82 per cent, it said.
The weatherman predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
