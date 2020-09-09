Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries

new delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging "irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses working in the dispensaries, maternity homes and child welfare centres run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.



It has claimed that the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses have not received their salaries from May onwards.

The matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Tuesday which recused from hearing it and directed that it be listed before another bench.

The plea by the Hospital Employees Union, a registered trade union, has claimed that despite the nurses working on the frontlines ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time.