PIL seeks isolation centres for poor, kids

New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court has urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national Capital. The petition seeks an amendment to the current home isolation policy, claiming it was proving to be a failure for the majority of the population as not everyone has a separate room to spare to isolate a family member infected by COVID-19. "Under the home isolation policy, the infected person ought to be given a separate room with an attached toilet so as to avoid minimal physical contact with other members. There should also be a caretaker for the infected person. "But in reality, how many of the lower middle class homes can afford to have a separate room with attached toilet and a caretaker for the infected person. Resultantly, more and more family members are getting infected creating patient load on city hospitalsily," the petition said.