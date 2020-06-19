PIL for free masks, food in containment zones be treated as representation: HC to authorities
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to treat as a representation a PIL seeking free masks, free food twice a day and water in all of the over 200 containment zones in the national capital.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petitioner had not made any representation to the authorities for the various reliefs, including allowing entry of technical or service personnel and door-to-door delivery of essential goods in such zones.
The court said the plea be treated as a representation by the authorities concerned and it be decided "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the present case..."
With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea.
The petition, by Rajneesh Bhaskar, had also sought thermal screening of all people at all entry and exit points of such areas.
