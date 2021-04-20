Pharma owner, 1 other held for black marketing of Remdesivir

new delhi: As the Delhi Police on Monday arrested a pharmacy store owner and his employee here for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir — being used to treat Covid-19 patients, Delhi's Food and Civil Supply Minister Imran Hussain said that stern action will be taken against those found selling essential drugs above MRP.



According to the Delhi Police, the accused were identified as Basant Goel (41), a resident of Delhi's Vivek Vihar and his employee Ramoutar Sharma (27), a resident of North Chhajupur in Delhi, a police official said.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch launched an investigation after a case was registered by them on Monday in connection with the black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi.

"Basant Goel, the owner of "Goyal Medicos" located in Durgapuri Extension Loni Road, has been arrested in the case along with his employee Ramoutar Sharma," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO).

He said the "Crime Branch is tracing out further connections in the black marketing of this life-saving Coronavirus drug and further investigation is in progress."

As per a statement from Hussain's office, the F&S Minister directed senior officers to review the functioning of field staff on daily basis. He further directed that at no cost, the chemists, retailers, traders, etc. should be allowed to take undue advantage of the health crisis due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Hussain also directed to constitute a District-wise enforcement team and publish their contact details on the Department's or Delhi government's website for information of the general public. He also sought a daily report on the action taken by field staff by 5 pm.

The Minister went on to appeal to chemists, retailers, traders, manufacturers etc, to scrupulously comply with provisions of Packaged Commodity Rules and desist from overcharging for the packed commodities, for the benefit of consumers and join hands with government in the fight against the health crisis due to Coronavirus.