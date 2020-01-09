People rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in this election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP.
"Something amazing is happening in Delhi. In this election, people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices. During elections divisive politics is seen but who could have thought it could unite people too," he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
