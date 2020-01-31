People from Hry, UP might be outsiders for BJP, but family for Delhi people: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Friday hit out at Union minister Harsh Vardhan for calling him an "outsider", saying the people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana settled here can be outsiders for the saffron party but the city has "adopted" them.
Kejriwal was responding to Vardhan's tweet in which the BJP leader questioned the chief minister for calling himself "Delhi's son".
The Union minister said while Kejriwal was born in Hisar in Haryana, he was settled in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "How can he be Delhi's son?" Vardhan asked.
"Doctor Sahib, you hate me. You can abuse me. How can you call all those born in UP and Haryana and settled in Delhi outsiders? They may be outsiders to the BJP. But they are part of our Delhi family. We Delhiites adopted them all, made them our family," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
In another tweet, Kejriwal responded to the recent "sting" of the BJP on mohalla clinics, saying the party has again "mocked" the people of Delhi by issuing "fake" videos.
"The BJP once again mocked the people of Delhi by issuing fake videos. Delhiites worked hard to build 450 World Class mohalla clinics. Mohalla clinics have brightened the name of Delhi all over the world. Today, BJP's lie was caught in media investigation. People of Delhi are very happy with mohalla clinic," he said, tagging a news report.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
New food court at Sealdah railway station31 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate...31 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT
BJP against Delhi's migrants: Sanjay Singh31 Jan 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as...31 Jan 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Kunal Kamra hails IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who said...31 Jan 2020 9:35 AM GMT