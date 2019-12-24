PCR staff nabs mobile snatcher

New Delhi: The PCR unit of Delhi Police apprehended a snatcher after a chase in Yamuna Bazar area on Tuesday. According to police, in the intervening night of December 23-24, the PCR mobile patrol van (MPV) received a call regarding snatching. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that the MPV staff reached the spot and found that there was a scuffle between two men. After seeing police staff one of them tried to run away but after chase, the person was apprehended.

The apprehended accused was identified as Farhan (23). The PCR caller informed that while he was standing near the shop at Yamuna Bazar and was speaking on his mobile phone, two boys came on a scooty and the pillion rider snatched his mobile phone.

The caller attempted to catch the pillion rider but he managed to escape with the snatched mobile phone. "The scooty rider fell and in an attempt to catch him a scuffle ensued, police were also informed. On searching the apprehended accused, four suspicious mobile phones were recovered from him," said Sinha.

Meanwhile, in another case, the PCR unit on Monday reunited a specially challenged boy with his family. Police said that the boy was found in distressed condition near Jagat Puri bus stand. The PCR staff consoled him and asked about his whereabouts but the boy couldn't provide any information about his parentage or address.

"As the boy possessed a mobile phone, the staff dialled at a number of his mother. The lady informed the policeman that the boy is her son and had been missing since evening. After proper verification, the boy was handed over to the lady," said Sinha.