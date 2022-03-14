Paytm founder held in Feb for hitting DCP's car, released on bail

New Delhi: Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and granted bail last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Delhi Police said on Sunday.



The incident took place on February 22. Sharma was arrested the same day and released on bail by the investigating officer of the case, according to police.

A Paytm spokesperson said the reports claiming the nature of the arrest are

"exaggerated".

According to the FIR, the complainant, constable Deepak Kumar, who was driving DCP Benita Mary Jaiker's car, stated that the incident took place when he and constable Pradeep were on the way to a petrol pump in Malviya Nagar from Hauz Khas.

When they reached near gate number 3 of Mother International School at Aurobindo Road, constable Kumar slowed down the car as people had gathered there to drop their kids, the FIR stated.