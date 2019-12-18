Passenger held with pistol at metro station in Noida

Noida (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was held by the CISF at the Botanical Garden metro station here after a country-made pistol was allegedly recovered from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Babar Khan, a native of Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the Delhi metro, said.

"Around 8.30 pm on Tuesday during baggage screening at the metro station, CISF personnel detected a country-made pistol (Desi Katta) from the bag of a passenger. The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and the local police," the CISF said.

The passenger along with the seized pistol were handed over to the local police for further legal action, the CISF added.

Botanical Garden metro station on the Blue Line of the metro rail service runs between Dwarka in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida.

It also serves as the terminal station for the Magenta Line of the metro service which runs till Janakpuri in west Delhi via stations like Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Kalkaji, IIT and Terminal 1 of the Airport.