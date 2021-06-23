Passenger held for ruckus at IGIA over denial to fly without RT-PCR report

New Delhi: A 36-year-old passenger from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for creating ruckus at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after allegedly being denied boarding by the airline for not carrying a mandatory RT-PCR test report, police said on Tuesday.



Suraj Pandey, a businessman from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint received from Deepak Chadha, Deputy Manager of Vistara Airlines, they said.

In his complaint, Chadha alleged that the passenger came to IGI Airport''s Vistara airline counter for heading to Mumbai by flight number UK933 but he did not have an RT-PCR report and was not allowed to board the aircraft following which he missed the flight, police said.

The airline official further alleged that around 3 pm, Pandey turned violent and started shouting. He also got onto the baggage belt and started walking on it and obstructed the airline staff and other passengers, police added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said, "We checked the CCTV footage to verify the complainant''s version. From the contents of the complaint, CCTV footage and enquiry conducted so far, accused Suraj Pandey had committed offence under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act. Subsequently, he was arrested and his medical examination was also conducted."