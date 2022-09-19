Partly cloudy sky likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.