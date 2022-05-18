Partly cloudy sky brings down temp
New Delhi: Partly cloudy sky over Delhi brought the mercury down by a few notches on Wednesday, with weather forecasters saying a steep rise in temperatures is unlikely in the next one week due to intermittent weather activity under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances.
At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at minimum 40.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 43 degrees over the next two days. Delhi may witness a thunderstorm, dust storm and light rain on Saturday.
Partly cloudy sky and thundery development will keep the mercury in check over the subsequent three to four days.
Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.
A tormenting heatwave had pushed the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.
