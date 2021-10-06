Partly cloudy skies likely in city

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The city recorded a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The capital's air quality index stood at 118 at 9 am which falls in the moderate category.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality forecasting project, SAFAR, has predicted that the AQI will remain satisfactory to moderate for the next three days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

However, a dip in air quality is expected by next week due to the commencement of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and the subsequent change in wind direction to northwesterly.

Northwesterly winds bring smoke from farm fires in Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions of Pakistan during the paddy harvesting season.

The number of farm fires so far has been less compared to last year due to the late withdrawal of the monsoon.