Parl's Monsoon session likely from July 18
New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 18, the day the Presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12.
Besides the Presidential poll, the election for Vice-President's post will also be held during the session. The term of the Vice-President, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.
This time, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the President's election, while Secretary General Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the Vice-President's election.
The counting for both constitutional posts will also be held in Parliament during the session.
The Monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and concludes by the end of the second week of August.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Monsoon session of Parliament be held from July 18 to August 12, sources said.
This could be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha Speaker on several occasions has announced that the 2022 Winter session will be held in the new building.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
State announces interim hike in wages & salary for tea garden workers14 Jun 2022 9:11 PM GMT
Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debates and open discussion: PM14 Jun 2022 9:09 PM GMT
China removes two-year Covid visa ban on Indians14 Jun 2022 9:03 PM GMT