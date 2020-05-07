Paramilitary forces take strict precautions

new delhi: From installing tents to discouraging personnel living in the red zone not to come to the office to reducing paperwork, paramilitary forces in Delhi have been taking as much precaution as possible to check the rising COVID-19 cases among their personnel.



The Border Security Force (BSF) has told their men, who live in containment zones in Delhi to work from home and take care of themselves.

Also, they have reduced paperwork and are digitising their day to day work. So far, more than 150 BSF personnel all around the country have tested positive COVID-19. Two of them have recovered. "We are following the Central government's guidelines to fight COVID-19," one senior official said.

According to a senior official of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), tents have been set up inside their headquarters.

"From the tents, our staff are working and it is helping us in maintaining social distancing. We are also taking precautions inside every room in the headquarter," the official said. The force has so far witnessed 14 positive cases of COVID-19.

The official further said that the personnel who are deployed at crucial government installations have been directed to wear masks and maintain social distancing from the people who are visiting the installations.

"Whatever can be done we are doing for our personnel's safety," the official said.

Meanwhile, 22 Coronavirus cases were reported in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), including 13 in Delhi.

The force has started the movement of their important files within officers digitally through their web application called "e-Karyalay".