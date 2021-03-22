'Panna pramukhs BJP's strength, deploy them to win hearts'

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday told the city unit of the party to deploy 'panna pramukhs' across Delhi, as they are its biggest strength and can make it win in the national Capital.



The 'panna pramukh' or page in-charge is the first point of contact for most voters in the BJP's election management machinery.

Singh, who inaugurated the Delhi BJP's executive committee meeting, said panna pramukhs should help create awareness about schemes and programmes started by the Narendra Modi government.

The Modi government has a proven "track record in good governance and development... we have always done what we promise", Singh told Delhi BJP leaders.

"Panna pramukh should be deployed in Delhi. I think it is the most important post and the biggest strength of the party... I can say it with conviction it can take the BJP to a win here," he said.

Singh said the panna pramukh is more important than a president of the party's state unit and that he should be honoured.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four out of five seats in municipal by-elections, seen as a semi-final before the MCD polls scheduled to be held in

2022.

The AAP lost one seat to the Congress, and gained one from the BJP. The BJP failed to win any of the five seats.

There are 272 municipal wards in Delhi.