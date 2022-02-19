Palika Bazar traders miffed with US listing them among 'notorious mkts'

New Delhi: Already reeling under the blows dealt to them by the pandemic-induced slowdown in business activities, the traders of New Delhi's famed Palika Bazar on Friday took strong objection to being listed in the US Trade Representative's list of most "notorious markets" list and demanded that these "fake allegations" be withdrawn.



In the 2021 listing, India's popular e-commerce website IndiaMart.com and four other markets, including New Delhi's famous Palika Bazaar, have figured as some of the world's notorious markets.

The 2021 Notorious Markets List released on Thursday identified 42 online and 35 physical markets around the world that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy. The three other Indian markets in the list are Heera Panna in Mumbai, Kidderpore in Kolkata and Tank Road in Delhi.

"It is very shocking to know that the Palika Bazar has appeared on the notorious market list released by the United States Trade Representative. According to the list, the Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eye wear. In this context, we strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us," said Darshan Lal Kakkar, President, Palika Bazaar Association

"In fact, the shopkeepers of the market are involved in selling the local goods which is cheaper and attract the young generation as stated in the USTR report. Hence, it is demanded that the allegation levelled against us may kindly be withdrawn henceforth and further requested that such false allegations may not be levelled against such a prestigious and customer friendly market which provides the cheaper goods to the young generation," he added.

This underground market in Delhi is seemingly well-known for the trade of counterfeit products, such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches and eyewear, the USTR report, however, said.

Many shoppers are reportedly students and other young people who want trendy products at cheap prices. The market is also a popular destination for tourists, it noted.

While shops and markets have been allowed to operate for longer than other activities, Covid curbs like odd-even rules and early shutdowns have very strongly hit businesses here. In addition to this, tourists missing from the Capital has also made life difficult for shopkeepers in the market.