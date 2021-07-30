'Pained by changes to GNCTD Act, silence of opp MLAs on it'

New Delhi: "Pained" by the recent move to make amendments in the GNCTD Act, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asserted that he would not allow BJP MLAs to speak even for a second beyond their 20-minute allotted time in the House, saying they did not oppose a move from the Centre that was aimed at snatching the rights of the House.



He said by adopting this system he was "merely doing what Lok Sabha does" in terms of time division for opposition and ruling party members.

Goel alleged that through amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, the Centre is trying to "snatch away" the power of Delhi Assembly committees.

"I am deeply pained over depriving House Committees of their powers by the Centre. I am in pain because it happened during my period as Assembly's Speaker. This has never happened in the history of the country. It is shameful," the Speaker said on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Goel gave a ruling that there are three hours for discussion after removing lunch time from the proceedings and out of this two hours of sitting of the House will be devoted to question hour and special mention under Rule 280.

He stipulated that out of 180 minutes, the ruling party MLAs will get 160 minutes while opposition BJP legislators will be allowed 20 minutes to speak.

"I am dividing this session timing in correspondence with the ratio of the members in the House. I will not allow opposition MLAs to speak for even one second extra than 20 minutes as per the House Rule," he said, adding that BJP legislators did not oppose disinvesting of House Committees of their powers.

Goel said, "The centre snatched powers of the Assembly and I believe that the opposition members had involvement in this. They are members of the Delhi assembly and they must have acted against amendments to the GNCTD Bill, but they did nothing. The opposition kept quiet on the matter."

The GNCTD Amendment Bill 2021 was passed by the Centre in March this year which makes it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor".

The Bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor (L-G) before any executive action.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70 member Assembly dominated by the ruling AAP that has 62 members in the

House.

Instructing opposition MLAs, Goel also said, "It's up to you (BJP MLAs) whether you use these 20 minutes for debate or for disruption of the session. But, I won't allow you (BJP) more than 20 minutes."

Earlier in the day, the Speaker had suspended BJP legislator OP Sharma for using derogatory remarks against other MLAs and also marshalled out two BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Anil Bajpai for not letting the House function.

However, BJP MLA Gupta called it a "murder of democracy". He said they were demanding action in the alleged scam of DTC bus purchase.