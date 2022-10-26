Over dozen fire incidents reported: Noida officials

Noida: The fire department received more than a dozen calls from Noida and Greater Noida on Diwali, officials said on Tuesday.



Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Arun Kumar Singh said, no loss of life was reported in any of the incidents. In two instances, the water tenders and firefighters returned midway after the flames were doused before they arrived at the spot.

"Altogether 13 fire incidents were reported from 6 am Monday till 6 am Tuesday. Three fire incidents were reported from homes, including an apartment in a high rise society, while rest were from shops and garbage dumping spots in Noida and Greater Noida," Singh said. One water tender and four fighters were sent at 12 spots, he said.

"A maximum four water tenders were rushed along with firefighters to Vedantam society in Gaur City 2 area of Greater Noida (West) after a call alerted us about the fire in an apartment around 10 pm Monday," Singh said.

The blaze had spread to two floors — 17th and 18th — of the apartments but was put out within an hour, he said.

No one was hurt in any of the 13 incidents, the CFO added.