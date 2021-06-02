Over 8,000 FIRs for violating DDMA guidelines during 2nd wave

New Delhi: When the COVID-19 was at its peak more than 8,000 people were booked for violating Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines.



Sources claimed that from April 19 to May 31, these cases were registered whereas data of last year revealed that from March 23 to June 8, more than 25,000 people were booked for violating guidelines.

"There were cases where people were wearing masks, maintaining social distance but were not carrying passes for movement and they were booked for violation," the official said. Last year, the movement pass was new for the people during the first wave and several violations were reported where people were not carrying passes.

At the time of the pandemic, these people were booked for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. "In every case, we have prepared the charge sheets and sent them to the concerned court for further action," an official said.

Another official said, at the time when the pandemic was at the peak, the focus was given to ensure that people follow COVID 19 guidelines. "Soon when the cases decreased, we started preparing charge sheets (normally of one or few pages) and then sent it to concerned courts. In these cases, preparation of charge sheets was not time taking," the official said.

According to an officer, in several cases, they have found that violators were not paying the challan amount so they were booked. "We found in various cases that people were not carrying money for challan and some were hesitant to pay the challan amount so they were booked," the official said.

Meanwhile, comparing last year data of challans, last year till December 31, about 5,132,57 challans were issued for mask violation, 3,412 were booked for spitting, 38,231 were booked for violation of social distancing norms. About 4,167,50 masks were distributed. Meanwhile in the current year, from April 19 to May 31, about 92,083 mask violations were reported whereas 15,574 social distancing violations were noticed. "65 for spitting, 1,244 for large gatherings, congregations and 118 for consumption of liquor, tobacco," the data shows.



