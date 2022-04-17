Over 40,000 people have availed Teerth Yatra scheme so far: CM

New Delhi: Over 40,000 people have gone on pilgrimages by availing the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna so far, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.



Attending a 'Sundarkand Paath' and its theatrical presentation, organised by the Delhi government at the Kalibari here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi Government provides free travel to the elderly for about 15 pilgrimages under the scheme.

He asked people to visit religious places in the country by availing the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, launched by Kejriwal on July 12, 2019.

Under the scheme, the government provides free travel to the elderly to about 15 pilgrimages including Dwarka, Ayodhya, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Shirdi, Rameshwaram, Puri, and many more.

In Delhi, we have a special Tirth Yatra Yojana, under which our government facilitates free pilgrimages for the elderly. The cost of food, lodging, travel, which includes AC trains and accommodations, is all borne by the Delhi Government. The entire arrangement is taken care of by us, and till date more than 40,000 people have availed this Tirth Yatra scheme to go on pilgrimages," he added.

Under this scheme, all the elderly of Delhi, who are above the age of 60, can register themselves, and a young attendant per senior citizen can also travel with them, he said.

"Hence, as many young people as senior citizens have the option to avail this scheme. We have also arranged medical facilities for these trips on the train, as well as onsite. I appeal to everyone to take full advantage of this scheme both going on pilgrimage, as well as facilitating these trips, holds great value for us all, he added.

The Sunderkand was staged by RN Heritage Foundation and Indian Revival Group. The dignitaries saw the whole

Sundarkand that depicted the greatness of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram.

On the occasion, Kejriwal greeted all those gathered at the celebrations and said, Lord Hanuman is known as Sankat Mochan Hanuman' as he drives away all the troubles of his devotees. All of you have given us the responsibility to work for Delhi's progress, and we simply take Lord Hanuman's name, seek his blessings and do our best to rid you of all your problems."

He noted that the Delhi government is making consistent efforts to provide quality education to your children, free medical treatment to your ailing family members, free electricity and water, developed roads, and more. Kejriwal announced that the government is commencing a new and propitious practice of the Sunder Kand Paath and Manchan.

"New Delhi Vidhan Sabha will mark the beginning of this novel tradition, which people will get to witness for the first time today, and throughout Delhi in the coming future. This performance will be showcased in various localities in Delhi to make the residents

more aware of the life and lessons of Lord Hanuman, for them to seek inspiration as well as become more devoted followers", he said.