Opting power subsidy: 'Arrangements for hassle-free process'

New Delhi: Adequate arrangements have been made for a hassle-free process for consumers, hours after the Delhi government launched a phone number 7011311111 to opt for the power subsidy through a missed call or WhatsApp message, discom officials said on Wednesday. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) will be extending option to all eligible customers to opt-in to continue to receive power subsidy from October 1 onwards and have made adequate arrangements for a hassle-free process, said a TPDDL spokesperson.



The application for availing subsidy can be filled both offline and online manners, he said.

The option will be extended through multiple digital channels like WhatsApp, SMS, missed call services in compliance with the directions from the government, said the TPDDL spokesperson.

"In addition to the digital options, the customers will receive the Subsidy Application Form (SAF) issued by the government with their monthly electricity bill with a unique QR code," he said.

In case of any queries or concerns, customers "can call us 19124 or visit our customer care centres," he added.

Three power discoms BRPL and BYPL of BSES and TPDDL supply electricity to over 58 lakh domestic power consumers in the city. The BSES discoms did not comment on the subsidy application. The BSES discoms supply power to entire Delhi barring north and northeast Delhi supplied by TPDDL, and NDMC and Delhi Cantt areas.

Delhiites can avail the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it, Delhi Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference here, he said people can now give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011311111 from Wednesday to avail the free electricity scheme. With this move, the option to get Delhi government's power subsidy will no longer be available by default and every year, power consumers will be given an option to continue with power subsidy or not.

At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.