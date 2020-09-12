Ophthalmologists in Capital now observing virus residue in eyes

New Delhi: While multiple earlier studies have shown that conjunctival mucous membranes and tears could help transmit the novel Coronavirus, studies being conducted in Delhi's ophthalmological care centres have now found that the virus leaves residues in the eye, following which patients may develop eye-related symptoms.



A study, which is being done at Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital has revealed that they have found some amount of the virus in patients' eyes. "What Guru Nanak reported is that 20 to 30 per cent people have conjunctivitis. Meanwhile, they have done tear sampling of more than 300 to 400 patients, where they have found some

amount of the virus in patients. But it cannot be labeled as a spreader," Dr Jeevan Titiyal, Senior Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told Millennium Post.

"It can also happen from the liquid part of the eye. There is a receptor where the virus can get attached, which is also in conjunctivitis. But we are not sure if it can call systematic virus," Dr Titiyal further said.

Commenting on the same, Dr Rohit Gera, Ophthalmologist at Cygnus Orthocare Hospital said that COVID-19 can spread through the eyes, because of the mucous membrane. "If there is a mucous membrane, whether it is from your mouth or nose or eyes, there is a possibility of contracting the virus. This is why we wear face shields when we see a patient," he added.

However, he added that COVID-19 and the eyes have no direct relation with each other. "There is mild conjunctivitis, which has been seen in just 1 per cent of the population. This can be caused by any virus," he added.

Dr Titiyal, meanwhile said that there is published literature where few cases have come with disorders in the eye. "Because once the virus goes into stage three or four, it can then affect the vessels in the eye organ. So you can have those thromboembolic phenomena. They have been reports of arterial occlusion of the retina, which causes immediate blindness," he added.

But he did say that this factor is not very common for every patient. Medical experts have said that conjunctivitis is a symptom, which has been seen in severe patients. Dr Vanuli Bajpai, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology said that most conjunctivitis is self-resolving in a few days or weeks.

Dr. Anita Sethi, Director, Ophthalmology at Fortis Hospital called it a possibility "in a very remote way". "However, we wear shield masks and goggles knowing it is a possibility," she added.