'Only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients took precaution dose'

New Delhi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said people who have taken precaution dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.



In order to keep Delhiites safe from the coronavirus, the Delhi government has increased the pace of inoculation of precaution doses, the govern

ment said.

Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates to expedite vaccination.

Sharing figures, he said the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals shows that people who have taken precautionary doses are safer than others.

"Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," he asserted.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.

"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has formed two

teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said. These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said. According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department.

"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, it said.

The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests.

On Monday, the national Capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.