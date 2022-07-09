One more held in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl; DCW issues notice to police

New Delhi: Police have arrested one more person in connection with the stabbing of a Class 12 girl in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, officials said on Friday.



The 17-year-old girl was injured after she was stabbed in Tilak Vihar on Thursday by a 22-year-old man, who had been "annoying" her for weeks, following a quarrel. The accused, Shivam, was arrested the same day, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said co-accused Shagun (20), a resident of Tilak Nagar who helped Shivam flee the spot after committing the crime, has also been arrested.

Shivam and the victim live in nearby localities in Tilak Nagar. They were "friends for the last two to three years", the police said.

A family friend of the victim said on Thursday that according to the girl's family, she had lodged a police complaint against the accused around two months ago and he gave in writing that he will not pester her in future. However, after coming out of the police post, he threatened her.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the city police and sought an action taken report on the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in the capital's Tilak Vihar area.

The DCW also sought details of the steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure the girl's safety and security following her earlier complaint against the main accused.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the DCW notice said, the accused and the girl used to study in the same coaching institute.

The complainant alleged that the accused used to harass her daughter and even threatened her by calling her from different mobile numbers. She said they had filed a complaint at the local police station against the accused a few months ago and the two sides reached a compromise following police intervention.

In the notice, DCW chief Swati Maliwal sought an action taken report on Thursday's stabbing incident.

She also sought a copy of the FIR registered in connection with the stabbing incident, details of the arrested accused, a copy of the victim's earlier complaint, steps taken by the police to ensure her safety on the basis of this complaint, details of the police officer instrumental in helping the two sides reach a compromise and the action taken

against him.