One more arrested in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl in Delhi
New Delhi: Police have arrested one more person in connection with the stabbing of a Class 12 girl in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, officials said on Friday.
The 17-year-old girl was injured after she was stabbed in Tilak Vihar on Thursday by a 22-year-old man, who had been "annoying" her for weeks, following a quarrel. The accused, Shivam, was arrested the same day, according to police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said co-accused Shagun (20), a resident of Tilak Nagar who helped Shivam flee the spot after committing the crime, has also been arrested.
Shivam and the victim live in nearby localities in Tilak Nagar. They were "friends for the last two to three years", the police said.
A family friend of the victim said on Thursday that according to the girl's family, she had lodged a police complaint against the accused around two months ago and he gave in writing that he will not pester her in future. However, after coming out of the police post, he threatened her.
The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach, the police said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after...8 July 2022 12:07 PM GMT
One more arrested in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl in...8 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Saddened beyond words at tragic demise of one of my 'dearest friends': ...8 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Murmu to meet Bengal's BJP lawmakers on Saturday, seek their support...8 July 2022 10:38 AM GMT
Cong seeks withdrawal of order allowing national flag import, dubs BJP ...8 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT