One killed after car rams into divider, turns turtle in city

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were severely injured after their car rammed into a divider and turned turtle in Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Ankit. The injured, Aditya and Rajkumar, both aged 35, are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

At 7.40 am, Vasant Kunj South police station received information about an accident near the Mahipalpur flyover, the police said.

Station House Officer Neeraj Chaudhary along with his staff reached the spot. They found the damaged car and rescued its occupants, they

said.

All three men were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Ankit was declared brought dead. The other two are undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

The statements of the injured will be recorded after they are declared fit by doctors, he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the car collided with a divider and turned upside down, police said.

The exact sequence of events will only be known and verified after the statements of the two injured men are recorded, they said.