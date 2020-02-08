On-duty polling officer dies in Babarpur area
New Delhi: A polling officer died on duty at a polling station in Babarpur area in the national capital on Saturday morning after complaining of heart problems, officials said. The officer, Udham Singh, was a teacher, they said. At around 7 am, Singh's health condition deteriorated and after he complained of discomfort and choking, a staff member, along with police, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior official said. Heart problem seems to be the cause of the death, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
