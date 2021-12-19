Omicron: Govt directs 3 pvt hosps to set up isolation units

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Omicron in the national Capital, three private hospitals have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation units for patients coming from at risk' countries.



On December 1, the authorities had directed Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket to establish separate (isolation) units for COVID-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as Countries At Risk' according to the Centre's guidelines.

"... in order to augment the capacity of institutional isolation facility in the private sector for COVID-19 positive international passengers who have travelled from or transited through the countries classified as 'Countries At Risk' as per the Government of India guidelines, the authorities of Batra Hospital & Research Centre, Tughlakabad Institutional Area; Fortis

Super Specialty Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, are hereby directed to establish separate (isolation) units for such

passengers on payment

basis with immediate effect," said the order issued earlier this week.