Okhla: Nursing assistant killed after truck hits his motorcycle

New Delhi: A 37-year-old nursing assistant of a private hospital in Faridabad died after a truck rammed into his motorcycle and crushed his head under one of its tyres in southeast Delhi's Okhla industrial area, police said on Sunday.



Jijo P Paul, who originally hails from Kerala, was living here with his wife and a five-year-old daughter at southwest Delhi's Palam colony.

The accident took place on Saturday morning when Paul was going for his duty to the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

His motorcycle was hit by the truck which was coming from Sarita Vihar underpass.

After he was hit by the speeding truck, Paul lost balance of his vehicle and his head got completely crushed under the tyre of the loaded truck, the police said, adding the truck driver was apprehended from the spot.

"On Saturday at 7.13 am, a PCR call was received at Okhla police station regarding an accident near Crowne Plaza hotel. When our team reached the spot at the red light crossing of the hotel, a person was found lying in a pool of blood," the DCP said.

The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead and later his body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem, she said.

The truck driver apprehended on the spot was identified as Purushotam, a resident of JJ Colony Khanpur in Delhi, Pandey added.

A medical examination of the accused driver was also conducted but he was not found to be under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

The deceased is survived by his 38-year-old wife Merry Thomas, who also works as a nurse at a private hospital in Dwarka. The couple have a five-year-old daughter.

After the postmortem, his body has been handed over to his family for last rites, the police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.